Nintendo Switch Lite Pre-Orders Are Live

The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

So, will these two consoles coexist like the 3DS and 2DS? We’re about to find out. At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite are live in gray / turquoise / yellow on Amazon for $199.99 with shipping slated for September 20th (UPDATE: listings for the Lite console were going in and out on Amazon at launch. Keep checking back in if it’s listed as “Currently Unavailable”). A Pokemon Sword and Shield version of the Lite console featuring Zacian and Zamazenta is also listed but not live at the time of writing – that should change soon.

Note that Nintendo appears to be working on simplifying the system transfer process, which will come in handy for anyone looking to pick one of these up as a second console. You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

If you want to connect some stylish Joy-Cons to the Switch Lite, keep in mind that Nintendo recently announced two new color options: Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange with a release date set for October 4th.

Pre-orders for the Blue/Neon Yellow Joy-Cons and the Neon Purple/Neon Orange Joy-Cons are live on Amazon now for $79.99. Despite the high price tag, these will likely become more difficult to get as we approach the release date (especially the purple / orange combo) so reserve a pair while you can. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until they ship.

