Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Don't Have Long to Snag Latest Free Offer

If you're a subscriber of Nintendo Switch Online, you'll need to act fast to take advantage of the platform's latest round of freebies. Even though Switch Online is primarily used to give Switch owners the ability to play games against others on the internet, Nintendo also sweetens the service just a bit with a litany of free games and other offers. Now, that trend has continued once again, with the latest such digital items that can be earned being associated with Nintendo's biggest release of the past month.

As of this moment, Nintendo Switch Online has given members the ability to download a set of icons from Princess Peach: Showtime. In total, there are eight different icons that feature various characters from the Princess Peach adventure game that can be gained from now until April 4. As a whole, Nintendo is planning four different waves of icons tied to Princess Peach: Showtime that can be earned via Nintendo Switch Online. This current wave is the second one that Nintendo has done so far, with the third round planned to go live in on April 4. The fourth and final wave will then hit the week after and will continue to be available until the middle portion of April.

It's worth noting that these Princess Peach: Showtime icons aren't exactly "free" as Nintendo instead requires Switch Online members to use their My Nintendo Platinum Points to gain these avatars. While this might seem like a daunting proposition, Nintendo gives out Platinum Points pretty generously for completing various "missions" that are part of the service. If you're in need of earning Platinum Points, you can learn more about the program from Nintendo's official website right here where you should find some quick ways to rack up currency.

