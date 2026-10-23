Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding 3 More Game Boy Games Very Soon

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will soon be able to play three more Game Boy games that will be joining the service before the end of October. Throughout 2026, Nintendo has added a handful of Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to its subscription platform. The most notable releases up until this point in the year have included the likes of Yoshi, Balloon Kid, and Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3, all of which are prominent Game Boy games that many might have grown up playing. And while the next wave of additions likely don’t have any titles as recognizable as this trio, there are still some fan-favorites included.

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Set to go live next week on Tuesday, October 27th, Nintendo Switch Online will be adding Avenging Spirit, Mole Mania, and Revenge of the Gator to its Game Boy Classics lineup. Of this group, Mole Mania is perhaps the most notable, as it’s the only game in this group that was actually published by Nintendo. Released in 1997, Mole Mania was produced by none other than Shigeru Miyamoto, and while it didn’t spawn a larger franchise for Nintendo, the game was largely well-received upon its arrival.

Revenge of the Gator is then considerably more straightforward, as it’s simply a pinball game where players look to clear various stages by hitting targets and racking up a high score. Developed by HAL Laboratory, Revenge of the Gator hit Game Boy handhelds in 1990, making it the earliest game of the bunch to have released.

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Lastly, Avenging Spirit is a cult-classic action-platformer where players control a ghost that can possess various characters. Published by Jaleco, Avenging Spirit debuted on arcades initially in 1991, but went on to receive a Game Boy port the following year in 1992.

All in all, this is a decent slate of Game Boy games rolling out on Nintendo Switch Online. While the name recognition of these titles might not compare to past lineups, the variety of the games included helps give the Game Boy Classics catalog much more diversity. If you’re looking forward to playing any of these Game Boy games for yourself through NSO, you can access them by subscribing to the service at either its baseline or Expansion Pack tiers.

How do you feel about this upcoming wave of Game Boy games that is joining Nintendo Switch Online? And which title of the bunch are you most looking forward to checking out? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.