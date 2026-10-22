N64 Exclusive From 1997 Now Available on PlayStation and Xbox for $2

An N64 exclusive game from 1997 is now available on PlayStation and Xbox for $2. The former is available via the PlayStation Store and the PS4, while the latter is available on the Xbox Store and the Xbox One. That said, the nostalgic first-person shooter is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. This price, though, is only available until November 5.

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For those who grew up playing the N64, and especially those into old-school first-person shooters, there’s a strong chance you played Doom 64 on the Nintendo console. As you may know, this was an N64 exclusive until 2020. In 2020, it was brought to modern platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One. It is these versions, which are remastered versions done by Nightdive Studios, that are only $2 on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store right now. This sale notably comes ahead of a 1999 N64 game and its re-release on PS5 next month.

For those who didn’t play this first-person shooter back in the 1990s or early 2000s, and thus are unfamiliar with it, it is the fourth game in the Doom series and the second spin-off, with the first spin-off being 1996’s Final Doom. Meanwhile, it is also notably not made by id Software, the series’ developer, but by Midway Studios San Diego. This wasn’t a first for the series, though. The aforementioned Final Doom wasn’t made by id Software either, but by TeamTNT, which went belly up in 2015. Similarly, Midway Studios San Diego doesn’t exist anymore either.

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A Forgotten Doom Game

Upon release, the original earned a 73 on GameRankings, which isn’t great compared to the high points of the series, but not uncommon for a spin-off. The remaster notably scored higher, earning a 77 in 2020. This remaster includes improved visuals, widescreen and modern resolutions, smoother performance, and improved controls. These are just the improvements. More notable than this, it adds over 30 new levels that continue the game beyond its campaign.

As for the game itself, it puts you once again as the Doomslayer, who once again must fight a horde of demons, this time in a crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons. To achieve your goal, you will need to make use of enhancements and secret weapons along the way.

Those who decide to check out the N64 classic now that it is dirt cheap on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store should expect a runtime of about 7 to 11 hours. The bottom end of this range represents a mainline playthrough, while the top end is in line with a completionist playthrough.