Nintendo Switch Online Adds Two Classic Zelda Games

Two classic Game Boy Color games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online, and their addition should be welcome news to fans of The Legend of Zelda franchise! Starting today, players can check out The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. The two games were released in 2001, at a time when Pokemon popularized the concept of dual game releases. However, unlike Pokemon, both games are completely different adventures, with their own mechanics. After completing either adventure, players can put a password into the other game, and the title will essentially become a sequel.

A trailer for the two games can be found below.

Players that have checked out Link's Awakening on Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy app will find that Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons play similarly. All three games are top-down Zelda adventures, with similar control schemes. Despite these similarities, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are different from Link's Awakening in a lot of ways, and each one has its own central hook; Oracle of Ages centers around time travel, while Oracle of Seasons allows Link to change the seasons.

The Zelda franchise is one of Nintendo's most popular, and the Switch era has seen the series significantly expand its audience. Breath of the Wild has become the best-selling game in the history of the franchise, and a lot of players have only discovered the series over the last few years. For those series newcomers, Nintendo Switch Online offers a significant number of classic Zelda games, including the A Link to the Past, Ocarina of Time, The Minish Cap, and more. At this point, there are only a handful of Zelda games that aren't on Nintendo Switch! Rumors suggest The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD will come to the platform at some point, but Nintendo has yet to make any announcement in that regard. Thankfully, Zelda fans now have a couple more games to tide them over while they wait!

