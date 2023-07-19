More Zelda Content Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released just two months ago, but it seems Nintendo might have something more for fans to look forward to in 2023. In the latest episode of the Last of the Nintendogs podcast (around the 13 minute mark), Jeff Grubb has teased that “something” more is in the works, though the leaker would not go into greater detail about what that something might be. However, he did indicate that this is not DLC, and won’t be related to the most recent Zelda game.

“Something not related to Tears of the Kingdom is happening with Zelda later this year. That’s what I was told,” said Grubb.

Grubb was quick to note that he does not actually know anything more. Co-host Mike Minotti asked if that might mean that the HD remasters of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess might finally see release on Nintendo Switch, but Grubb repeatedly noted that he does not know anything more than what he was told. Grubb tends to be a very reliable source, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation. With 2023 more than half over, we should know a lot more soon!

For those unfamiliar with the HD remasters of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, the games were released during the Wii U era, offering several improvements over the GameCube/Wii versions. While most of Nintendo’s Wii U first-party releases have found their way to Switch, the two Zelda remasters remain one of the lone exceptions. Switch versions of those remasters have been frequently requested by fans, and would seem to be a lot more likely than a completely new Zelda game. Given how well Zelda games have been selling on Switch, the timing could be right for the remasters to finally release; a large new audience would have a chance to finally experience both games!

Do you think these Zelda remasters will finally land on Switch? Or do you think we'll see something else?

[H/T: Stealth40k]