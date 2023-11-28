Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Holiday Themed Freebies

With Thanksgiving now in the rear-view mirror, the holiday season has officially begun, and Nintendo Switch Online users have a fun way to celebrate. A new batch of profile icons has been revealed, featuring holiday takes on franchises like Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, Splatoon, and Animal Crossing. Some of these icons loosely fit the holiday theme (the Zelda icon is just existing art from Tears of the Kingdom), while others are a bit more fitting. The snowmen takes on Mario and Luigi in particular work well, and offer a direct reference to one of the levels from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Some of the new profile icons can be found in the image below. These icons will be available through December 25th at 5 p.m. PT.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Pikmin and the Holiday Season

Several of the icons added today are based on the Pikmin franchise, including designs that feature the characters with a Christmas Tree, a candle, ornaments, and presents. Nintendo seems to be pushing Pikmin 4 in a big way this holiday season, as the game was recently highlighted in a Christmas themed commercial. In the commercial, a family can be seen playing the game, as a group of "real" Pikmin cause trouble around their home. Some of the Pikmin can be seen trying to steal a present, while a Yellow Pikmin adds some extra light to the family's Christmas Tree.

Pikmin 4 was one of the biggest Switch exclusives of 2023, and it seems Nintendo is trying to give the game an extra push during the gift giving season. Pikmin 4 doesn't have a whole lot of holiday themed content, though some of the treasures do reflect the season. However, one of the missions in Pikmin 3 was set in a room with a holiday theme; Nintendo Switch fans looking for some holiday themed content to enjoy in the month of December might want to check out that game's Fortress of Festivity mission!

Nintendo Switch Online Freebies

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can get access to exclusive profile icons. These icons are offered for a limited time, and must be obtained by using Platinum Points. All of the profile icons added today cost 10 points each, while backgrounds are available for 5 points. Platinum Points are very easy to come by, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can earn them through missions found in the Switch Online section on the system's dashboard. For example, subscribers can get 50 Platinum Points through November 4th just by playing Wario Land 3 on the Game Boy app before December 4th.

In addition to today's new holiday themed icons, Nintendo Switch Online currently has profile designs based on games like Super Mario RPG and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

