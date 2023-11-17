Super Mario RPG Freebies Added to Nintendo Switch Online

The remake of Super Mario RPG is almost here, and to celebrate Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can get free profile icons based on the game. The new icons include the game's entire playable cast, including Mario, Peach, Bowser, Geno, and Mallow. There are also icons based on some of the supporting cast, such as Toad, the Frog Sage (formerly known as Frogfucius), Croco, and more. As usual, the character icons cost 10 Platinum Points each. There are also several backgrounds taken directly from the game, featuring locations like Mario's House and Exor in Bowser's Castle. Those can be acquired for 5 Platinum Points.

Images of some of the new Super Mario RPG icons can be found below. The initial wave will be available through November 23rd, and additional icons will be available in the coming weeks.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Super Mario RPG Release Date

Super Mario RPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17th. The game is highly-anticipated among Nintendo fans, particularly those that played the original version that released on Super Nintendo in 1996. Reviews for the remake went live earlier this week, and have been very positive, and it currently has a score of 83 on Metacritic. In our review for the game, ComicBook.com awarded it a 4/5, stating that "Super Mario RPG has aged fantastically well, with great gameplay, a terrific story, and some excellent characterization," while also noting that "those that have played through it a number of times over the last 27 years might find that there isn't enough new content to rationalize the $60."

Nintendo Switch Online Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online frequently updates to offer exclusive profile icons based on new and upcoming games. Over the last few months, the service has offered icons based on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more. Following Super Mario RPG's release, Nintendo does not have any more first-party games slated to release until early next year. However, it's a safe bet we'll see more icons based on 2024's games, including titles like Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Platinum Points do not cost real-life money, and can be obtained by completing certain tasks, such as playing featured titles, using the Nintendo Switch Online app, and playing software that supports online play. Users can also earn Platinum Points by checking out Game Trials when they become available. Game Trials are one of the perks offered to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, allowing them to check out a full game for a limited time. Last month, subscribers were given the opportunity to play Cult of the Lamb, but there are no Game Trials currently available.

Are you planning to claim any of these Super Mario RPG icons? Do you plan on checking out the game this weekend? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!