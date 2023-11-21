Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk Preview: Welcome to the Big Leagues

On December 14th, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk will release. The second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will take players to the Blueberry Academy, where they'll encounter new Pokemon and new opponents in a brand new location known as the Terrarium. Ahead of the DLC's release, ComicBook.com had a chance to attend a special hands-on preview of The Indigo Disk, where we got to experience what the Terrarium has to offer.

New School, New Rules

(Photo: Pokemon)

As the preview began, players were introduced to Cyrano, the director of Blueberry Academy. After giving off some major "this guy could definitely be a villain" vibes, my character was given a chance to explore the Terrarium. The Terrarium is broken into four different biomes, with different classes taking place in each one. After choosing to attend a class in the Coastal biome, I quickly found myself surrounded by Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon, including Toucannon. The teacher tasked us with seeking out an Alolan variant in the area, and after a bit of searching, I located an Alolan Exeggutor. I brought mine back to the teacher, at which point class ended for the day. My classmates were told that if they didn't finish the assignment, they would have to catch an Alolan variant as homework. It seems there's no slacking at Blueberry Academy.

The Indigo Disk picks up shortly after the events of the previous DLC, The Teal Mask. In The Teal Mask, the player was introduced to two students from Blueberry Academy: Carmine and Kieran. While Carmine started out stand-offish, her brother Kieran was much friendlier. By the end of the DLC, things had reversed a bit, with Carmine developing a deeper friendship with the player, and Kieran being frustrated with them both.

After completing class, I was contacted by Carmine, who seemed pretty happy about my arrival at her school. Carmine invited me to meet her in the center of the Terrarium, but after dealing with her shenanigans throughout The Teal Mask, I elected to take a quick pit stop. Blueberry Academy has outfitted the Terrarium with new Pokemon Center self-service locations. These new additions allow players to heal up their Pokemon without having to sit through a conversation with a nurse or staff member; you just walk up to the healing station and handle things yourself. It felt a little strange using the machine on my own, but I definitely liked the convenience, and I'm guessing this will become a standard feature in the next generation.

(Photo: Pokemon)

My decision to heal up before meeting Carmine proved to be a smart one, as she immediately challenged me to a fight without giving me a chance to make preparations. The fight with Carmine proved to be well within the capabilities of the team Nintendo and The Pokemon Company loaned me, and it gave me a chance to see what battles are like in the Terrarium. Fights there focus predominantly on double battles, making the fight with Carmine a bit different than the ones that took place in Kitakami. After defeating her once again, I learned that my greatest challenge was yet to come.

The Elite Four and an Elite Trial

(Photo: Pokemon)

Following my reunion with Carmine, our preview jumped ahead to later in the DLC. Blueberry Academy has its very own Elite Four: Lacey, Crispin, Amarys, and Drayton. Like the Gym Leaders in the base game, the Elite Four can be tackled in the order of the player's choosing. However, my choice was made for me, and I was tasked with taking on Amarys. Before I could battle her, Koraidon and I had to prove ourselves by completing her Elite Trial. Elite Trials are a new feature in The Indigo Disk, and each member of the Elite Four has their own special one. Amarys' Elite Trial required flying through electrified Magnemite rings within a time limit. The trainer fed my Koraidon a special item that temporarily allowed it to fly, and the two of us promptly took to the skies over the Terrarium. After missing just one ring, my battle with Amarys began.

The Indigo Disk content can only be accessed by players that have completed the main campaign and The Teal Mask DLC, and the fight with Amarys makes it evident why; the trainer quickly proved to be one of the most difficult battles I've faced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Amarys and her team employed strategies like Trick Room, and had Pokemon that held Berries to reduce the damage of Super Effective attacks. The loaner team given to me had Pokemon all at level 80, yet I was lucky to walk away with a victory. A big part of my win came as a result of Archaludon, a new Pokemon debuting in The Indigo Disk. The evolved form of Duraludon, Archaludon proved to be a great damage sponge, and seemed to have solid HP, Defense, and Special Defense. As Amarys whittled down my team, Archaludon enabled me to use a much-needed Max Revive. I took out her final Pokemon, but things very easily could have went the other way.

Longtime Pokemon fans are always looking for harder enemies to face in the campaign, and if the fight with Amarys is anything to go by, they'll get their wish with The Indigo Disk. That alone could make the DLC worth the investment.

Ending Scarlet and Violet on a High Note

(Photo: Pokemon)

While most of my experience with The Indigo Disk was positive, the negatives of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet remain as evident as ever. The game's graphics still look really rough, even when compared with other Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch. The visibility of Pokemon in the wild also remains one of my biggest issues; these Pokemon are simply too small, and easy to miss. When I was searching for an Alolan Exeggutor for my lesson in the Coastal biome, I accidentally started a battle with an Exeggcute that I couldn't even see. I quickly ran away from the Pokemon, as I was worried that the Alolan Exeggutor would get away as a result. Thankfully, it stayed close, but the moment served as a reminder how frustratingly easy it is to get into unintended conflicts.

When The Crown Tundra DLC released back in 2020, it helped elevate Pokemon Sword and Shield into one of my favorite generations. It remains to be seen whether The Indigo Disk will have a similarly positive impact on my feelings towards Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but my time with the DLC was definitely positive. The challenge seems a lot steeper than in the base game, and I already find myself impressed with one of the new Pokemon being introduced. The Indigo Disk isn't going to change the way people feel about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's performance on Nintendo Switch, but it should offer a lot for fans to enjoy.

Are you looking forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk was played during a hands-on preview event hosted by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company with travel expenses paid for by the publisher.