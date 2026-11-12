Nintendo Switch Online Releases Free Download for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Fans

Nintendo Switch Online has released a new free download for Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake fans. While Zelda fans don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the new remake of the N64 classic, they do need a subscription for these free downloads. The good news is that unlike N64 games themselves, these new free downloads are available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. Meanwhile, the game itself is notably locked to the Nintendo Switch 2, but these icons are not. They are also available to Nintendo Switch users despite the game not being available on this platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More precisely, following the first wave back on November 4, Nintendo has released the second batch of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake icons for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Like the first batch, this second batch features eight icons, including Young Link, Navi, Deku Scrub, Deku Tree Sprout, Ocarina of Time, Spiritual Stone of Fire, and Hylian Shield. All eight icons are available for 10 Platinum Points each if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Meanwhile, the backgrounds and frames you see in the image below are also available, but for 5 Platinum Points a piece.

The Nintendo Switch Online icons below are only available for a limited time. More specifically, until November 18. After this, they will be replaced with a new wave that has yet to be revealed. And this will happen every week, once a week, until December 2. Typically, once Nintendo Switch Online icons are released and then replaced, they are never released again. There have been exceptions to this rule, but they are rare. When it does happen, the gap of time between the two releases is significant, with years often passing by. To this end, if you want any, be sure to grab them now, as there is a good chance you will not get another chance, especially for the more obscure characters and items.

Free Icons to Celebrate a Huge Launch

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is available on Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s currently the highest-rated release of the year and has sold millions of copies. This isn’t surprising, considering it’s a big-budget remake of one of the best video games ever made. That said, there has been a little bit of controversy involving substantial cut content and word that there is already DLC being planned around this cut content.

As for Nintendo Switch Online availability, it is available in two forms. The standard tier is available on both Nintendo consoles for $20 a year. And then there is the Expansion Pack version, which costs $50 a year. The latter comes with exclusive perks and offers. The most notable of these is exclusive access to specific retro libraries available with the subscription service, such as the N64 library.