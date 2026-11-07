The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Removes Hours of Content From the Game

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has removed hours of content from the game. If you play the new Nintendo Switch 2 remake, you will notice it is the N64 classic, just completely overhauled and modernized. Nothing from the original N64 version is gone in the remake. As you would expect. It is arguably the single best game of all time. Just remaking it to begin with is risky, not commercially, of course, but creatively. That said, not everyone’s introduction to the Legend of Zelda classic was the N64 version. Four years after its original release, it came to the Nintendo GameCube.

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The GameCube version improved the game’s presentation and performance, but most notably, it added Master Quest, an alternate and harder version of the game. And it’s not just a basic slider. Entire dungeons are redesigned; there are more enemies and hazards; and items are even dispersed differently. It effectively added a second playthrough of the game.

Many Nintendo Switch 2 fans were hoping that Master Quest would unlock after beating the vanilla version in the remake. This is not the case. As of right now, there is no Master Quest, which could very well end up being DLC released down the line. It could perhaps be even locked behind Nintendo Switch Online to drive subscriptions. We do not know. All we know is that it’s not in the game.

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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

One of the reasons many expected and hoped for Master Quest to be in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake is because it was in the first remake of the game, which was released in 2011. This first remake being The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, a Nintendo 3DS exclusive. This version also notably flipped the game’s world. This mechanic also isn’t present, but could return as DLC, whether paid or free.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has opted for no communication on this matter, which in turn could indicate it has plans it doesn’t want to spoil. If there was no intention to add this content, you’d assume it would be ruled out to avoid building false hype and expectations. That said, Nintendo isn’t an overly communicative and open company to begin with, so it’s hard to put much weight into this speculation.

As noted, while the original N64 version has been preserved in this new remake, Nintendo did fix some known glitches and exploits, including some fairly iconic ones. This did disappoint some Nintendo fans, but it doesn’t detract from the remake, which is one of the greatest video game remakes of all time. This is, of course, very fitting for one of the greatest video games of all time.