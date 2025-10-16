Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free Download of One of 2021’s Best RPGs

Some Nintendo Switch Online users have been surprised with a free download of a 2021 RPG and a former Nintendo Switch exclusive. This offer applies to all Nintendo Switch Online users, regardless of the tier of their subscription service. In other words, the Expansion Pack is not needed; however, the offer isn’t live in North America yet, only in Europe. This should change in the coming hours or possibly days, based on previous, similar offers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some Nintendo Switch Online users can download the entirety of the game and play the entirety of the game, the free download will end on October 22, and when this period ends, access to the game will vanish without a purchase. Meanwhile, saved data will transfer over. The only problem is that the RPG, Shin Megami Tensei V, takes about 50 to 70 hours to beat. This can be done in what is essentially seven full days with the game, but those who attempt this will need to play a lot of the RPG on a daily basis between now and then.

Play video

About the Game

Released by Atlus, the developer best known for the Persona series, and published by Sega, Shin Megami Tensei V is an RPG and part of the Shin Megami Tensei series, which itself is part of the Megami Tensei. The aforementioned Persona is also part of this series. When it was released in 2021, it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. Three years later, in 2024, it came to other platforms alongside an expansion version, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. And it is this version that is available via Nintendo Switch Online.

Upon release, the RPG reviewed well, scoring an 84 on Metacritic and picking up a nomination for Best Role Playing Game at The Game Awards that year. It has also sold over two million copies to date. Overall, it was a success for the aforementioned duo, though the series as a whole has certainly been eclipsed by its cousin series, Persona.

In the game, you become a might demigod and fight, via turn-based combat, through a Tokyo that has been torn apart in a battle between angels and demons. The fate of the city and more lies with you.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.