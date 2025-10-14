One of the Final Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games of 2025 Gets November Release Date

One of the final Nintendo Switch exclusive games of 2025 has a November release date of November 17. In this case, the game is a console exclusive, which means it’s also coming to PC, but no other platform other than the Nintendo Switch. This includes the Nintendo Switch 2, though the game will be playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. A price point for the game, meanwhile, has not been revealed, but it appears like it’s going to be limited to the Nintendo eShop and not get a physical release.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch console exclusive game in question is Forestrike from developer Skeleton Crew Studios and publisher Deolver Digital. The latter is a well-known quantity, but many probably won’t recognize the former. This isn’t its first release, though. The Japanese studio has put a couple of projects out, and is probably best known for 2021’s Olija. That said, while the studio has put out some decent games, it is waiting for a breakout hit. Whether Forestrike will be this, remains to be seen.

About the Game

Forestrike is a tactical kung-fu game where you play as a martial artist named Yu on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from the influence of the evil Admiral. To achieve this, you are going to have to put the smack down on many, kung-fu style, in battles that are a mix between a tactical game and a puzzle game.

As a premise, Forestrike looks like quite a unique game. There isn’t exactly much releasing this year that looks like it. To this end, it has a unique mechanic it calls “foresight,” which lets players experiment without consequences before the fight begins.

How this game came to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, we do not know, but there aren’t many Nintendo Switch exclusives releasing between now and the end of the year. There are some major Nintendo releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but most of these will also be on Switch 2. Meanwhile, just this month, there are many Nintendo Switch games releasing, but again, not many Switch exclusives.

