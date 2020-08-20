Nintendo Switch Launches Big New Sale on Multiplayer Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch digital sale has kicked off, featuring a number of multiplayer games. Through August 30th, Switch owners will be encouraged to "Share the Fun" by snagging select games at up to 50% off. The sale boasts a mix of first-party and third-party titles, including some of the biggest games on the console, and a handful of games that haven't been available all that long! Highlights include ARMS, Cuphead, Luigi's Mansion 3, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Streets of Rage 4, and more! The full list of games can be found right here, and a trailer for the sale can be found in the Tweet below.

It's time to share the fun! Save up to 50% on select digital multiplayer games for #NintendoSwitch from now through 8/30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.https://t.co/8oQEtGkSmQ pic.twitter.com/cXDGW8ysvJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2020

All in all, there's a lot of quality games to be found in this sale! Nintendo's first-party games rarely see significant discounts, so $41.99 for games like ARMS and Luigi's Mansion 3 is likely as cheap as many gamers are going to find, at least for the foreseeable future. Those looking to spend a little less can find a number of games under $10, including Shovel Knight Showdown ($6.99), Heave Ho ($4.99), and Enter the Gungeon ($7.49).

While the emphasis of the sale is on games that players can enjoy with friends, it should be noted that the majority of these games also offer significant single-player experiences, as well. Games such as Cuphead, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 are all games that feature just as much focus on single-player. The latter game's presence on this list is particularly notable, as it has only been available since July 10th.

The Switch eShop offers one of the biggest libraries of games ever seen in Nintendo's history, so sales such as these are a great way for fans to check out games that they might have otherwise missed. With 33 titles included in the Share the Fun sale, it seems likely that all Switch owners will be able to find something to enjoy!

