Nintendo Switch Sports Reveals New Pre-Order Bonus

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release at the end of the month, and some Nintendo Switch owners might be wondering where they should buy it. Today, Nintendo and Walmart revealed a steel water bottle pre-order bonus that will be available exclusively to those that snag the game from the retailer. As far as bonuses go, it’s a fairly sleek one, featuring the game’s logo, as well as images of the six sports that will be available to play at launch. Games like Wii Sports have been known to make players sweat, so this seems like a fitting freebie!

Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from Walmart’s website can do so right here. An image of the steel water bottle can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Walmart/status/1514364224646045701

A sequel to Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, Nintendo Switch Sports features a mix between new and returning activities. At launch, players can expect to see Tennis, Bowling, Chambara/Swordplay, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton, all of which are represented on the water bottle shown above. Later this year, Nintendo will add Golf to the game, as well. Nintendo Switch Sports will also feature online play, customization options, and more.

The Wii Sports games hold a special place in the hearts of many gamers! The original Wii Sports launched in 2006 as a pack-in game for the Nintendo Wii, and quickly proved to be one of the biggest selling points for the console. The follow-up, Wii Sports Resort, also proved to be a big success. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo Switch Sports will be able to tap into that same market, but there seems to be a good deal of excitement from those that spent a lotof time with the original Wii games!

Nintendo Switch Sports will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on April 29th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out Nintendo Switch Sports? What do you think of this pre-order bonus for the game?