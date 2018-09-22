Teacher Arrested After Sending Daughter Inside Toy Machine To Steal A Nintendo Switch

A Massachusetts father and teacher has been arrested upon turning himself in not long after he sent his young daughter inside a toy machine in order to steal a variety of Nintendo systems, including a Nintendo Switch.

The news comes way of Union Leader, who reports that the man has been identified as Anthony Helinski.

The theft took place last Saturday at a mall in Rockingham Park, New Hampshire, via a KeyMaster machine. As you can see in a video below, Helinski, sent his small daughter through the prize deposit at the bottom of the machine in order to reach up and grab prizes, which apparently included a “DS” and a Nintendo Switch.

Helinski has been charged with three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal trespass. As a result, he has been put on administrative leave from Doherty Middle School, where he previously worked.

Often these type of toy machine robbery videos go viral when the child or adult trying to get inside gets stuck, but luckily for the young daughter that didn’t happen. And probably pretty lucky for Helinski, otherwise the backlash — which has been hefty — would be infinitely worse.

Whether Helinski will serve time for the offense isn’t clear. It’s quite possible the case will end in a fine and perhaps some public service. We’ll be sure to update the post as the story progresses.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know all of your thoughts, opinions, and even your hot-takes. Should this father and teacher serve time or is losing his job and the embarrassment of this video going viral enough punishment?

