Ocarina of Time and Hades 2 Headline Historic Speed Running Charity Event at Gamescom

Speedrunning is a time-honored tradition in the gaming world. And Games Done Quick aims to take those impressive feats and use them for charity. The organization has been hosting speedrunning marathons for charity for 15 years, with impressive results. Now, it’s gearing up for its first-ever European event in partnership with this year’s Gamescom event. Games Done Quick recently revealed the full schedule for this historic speedrunning marathon, and the lineup isn’t for the faint of heart.

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Games Done Quick will be just a part of this year’s exciting Gamescom lineup. But if you enjoy watching a good speedrun, especially of some classic Nintendo hits, you definitely won’t want to miss it. The 3-day speedrunning showcase will take place from August 28th to 30th in Cologne, Germany. And yes, it will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube so you can tune in from around the globe. Headlining the event are some beloved speedrunning classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Pokemon Red and Blue, not to mention relative newcomers like Hades 2.

Games Done Quick Reveals Its Speedrunning Marathon Schedule for Gamesom 2026

This Gamescom speedrunning showcase will be the first time Games Done Quick has hosted an event in Europe throughout its 15-year history. That alone makes it a historic occasion. But we could well see some impressive new records for speedrunning, as well. This year’s event benefits Gaming for Democracy and will feature a wide array of classic and newer games. Spread across 3 days, fans will be able to watch speedrunners tackle unique challenges with twists like 2 players sharing a single controller or running a game’s goals in reverse. Here are a few of the highlights to look forward to this year:

Speedrunner Bubzia, known for his blindfolded gaming feats, will tackle the challenge of defeating Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time without ever looking at the screen. Shortly after that, Pokemon fans can watch as AEtienne takes on the task of going through Pokemon Red and Blue, in reverse badge order. If you prefer to see gamers try and speedrun a game that hasn’t been around for over a decade, you can see Chelsea in Space and Sophie try to speedrun Hades 2 on a brand-new save file… while sharing a single controller.

Courtesy of Supergiant Games

Other exciting challenges in the lineup include a speed run to complete all stages in the SNES Donkey Kong Country, a 70-star challenge for Super Mario 64, and a 32-track challenge in Mario Kart DS. A wide variety of genres are represented in the 3-day marathon, from horror to racing games and beyond. Basically, if you like watching speedruns or are curious to give it a go, this is a can’t-miss event. You can check out the full lineup to plan your viewing day at the official Gamescom website.

Games Done Quick will stream its first-ever Gamescom speedrunning event live on Twitch and YouTube, starting with a kickoff at 4 AM ET on Friday, August 28th. New challenges will air roughly every hour or so throughout the 3-day event, culminating in the finale on Sunday, August 30th.

Which game are you most excited to see players speedrun at Gamescom this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!