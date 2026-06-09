Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Announced for Switch 2 With First Teaser Trailer

As the final announcement in its latest Direct, Nintendo has revealed that it’s officially remaking The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2. Earlier this year, a high-profile report emerged and claimed that Nintendo would soon be unveiling a new iteration of what’s widely considered the best Zelda game ever. And while Nintendo has since teased this remake’s existence in subtle ways, it has now finally shown it off for the first time.

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Clocking in at a little over one minute, the first teaser for this remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time didn’t show very much. Instead, it merely set the stage for the game’s narrative while briefly showing off a new character model for the young version of Link. Based on what we can see of Link, it’s clear that this version of Ocarina of Time will receive some massive graphical improvements on Switch 2, which will distinctly set it apart from past versions of the title that released on Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, and Nintendo 3DS.

You can watch this trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for yourself right here:

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As for its release, Nintendo hasn’t yet committed to a specific launch date for this The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. That being said, it has been confirmed that the game will arrive before the end of 2026. Based on past reports, Ocarina of Time is poised to be Nintendo’s big game for Switch 2 releasing in proximity to the holidays, which suggests that it should drop in either November or December.

Nintendo ended today’s Direct stating that it would share more information and footage on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at an unspecified date in the future. Historically, Nintendo tends to hold Direct presentations each September, which suggests that this could be when we next see Ocarina of Time in action. Whenever we do learn more about this Switch 2 remake and what it will entail, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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