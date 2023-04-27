Free-to-Play Omega Strikers Gets Rave Reviews Right After Release

Omega Strikers just released today, but the free-to-play game is already getting great feedback from players. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam, and it already has a "Very Positive" rating on the latter. Users have showered praise on Omega Strikers' visuals, gameplay, and even the soundtrack! In a press release, Odyssey Interactive president and co-founder Dax Andrus shared excitement about the game's debut, while also indicating that players can expect to see a lot more content coming in the future.

"With Omega Strikers we set out to build a competitive game that's deep, competitive on any platform, and just feels like a blast to play," said Andrus. "We're a live service studio at heart and always believe in building alongside our players. We hope that today is just the beginning of a vibrant future for Omega Strikers and can't wait to deliver banger update after banger update to our players. They're what we're in this for and we hope to pay back the love they've shown us regardless of which platform they choose to play on."

For those unfamiliar with Omega Strikers, it's a 3v3 multiplayer game somewhat similar to hockey or soccer. Players must work to move the Core into the opposing team's net, and attack one another as they attempt to do so. At launch, Omega Strikers features 15 different Strikers in total, with players unlocking them through normal gameplay. Players can also unlock new cosmetics like skins and animations through the game's Striker Affinity System, or purchase them from the in-game shop. There are also different arenas to compete in, each of which has its own environmental hazards to contend with.

Omega Strikers features cross-play and cross-progression between the current versions. In addition to the platforms it released on today, the game will also come to PlayStation and Xbox platforms "soon." Unfortunately, an exact date has not been announced just yet.

