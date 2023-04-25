Steam Users Surprised With Four Free Games

Steam users have been surprised with four new releases, all of which are free downloads. In other words, Steam users have four new games to play: Snakedate, Antbassador, IndepdentANT, and Octodad: Student Edition. If you've never heard of these games it's because they were either side projects that were never released or in the case of Octodad: Student Edition, the original version of the popular 2010 game Octodad. Why are all of these games being released at the same time and for free? Well, according to developer Young Horses -- best known for the aforementioned Octodad as well as the more recent Bugsnax -- it's part of the "Young Horses: Free Range initiative."

It's unclear if these are permanent free additions to Steam or a limited-time offer. The lack of distinction suggests it's the former, but this has not been confirmed. That said, below you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well.

IndepdentANT: "THE COLONY HAS FALLEN! I mean, literally, the ant farm you call home has fallen off the table and smashed to pieces on the Living Room floor. What's worse: the Queen has gone missing in the chaos! Now leaderless and homeless, the ants of the farm are on the brink of starvation. As a brave worker ant, it's up to you to scour the unknown world of the Living Room for food. You'll explore the towering furniture, interact with the local ant population, and lay claim to all manner of delicious bug snacks! Do you have what it takes to become truly IndependANT?"

Snakedate: "Welcome to Charmr, the premier dating app for snakes! Looking for love? Cruise around the club and wrap around your dates to show your affection! When the Charmr app pops up, you'll see a potential date. If you think they're compatible, swipe right and go find them in the club. Be warned, you'll abandon your current date if you have one! Every successful date is worth a certain Charmr Score based on compatibility. High score dates will need more coils around them to be satisfied. Relationships today are about volume, so get as high a score as you can!"

Octodad (Student Edition): "Octodad is a third person adventure game about destruction, deception, and fatherhood. The player controls Octodad, a dapper octopus masquerading as a human, as he goes about a day of his life. His existence is a constant struggle, as he must master mundane tasks with his unwieldy boneless tentacles while simultaneously keeping his cephalopodan nature a secret from his human family."

Antbassador: "Take control of The Antbassador, a giant human finger with a tophat, as he makes his way through a bustling ant colony. His massive bulk makes him strong but unwieldy, and if you're not careful you're liable to squish your tiny hosts! You must use your prodigious digit to help the citizens of Antopia without causing an international incident!"

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors and leaks, and deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out any of these free games?