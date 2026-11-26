One of PlayStation 5’s highest-rated console exclusives of 2026 is finally making its way to Xbox, giving Microsoft’s audience an opportunity to play one of this year’s most acclaimed action RPGs. Nioh 3 is officially coming to Xbox Series X|S, marking the first time the franchise has appeared on an Xbox console. Considering the game’s strong critical reception earlier this year, its arrival is a significant addition to the platform’s upcoming release lineup.

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Developer Team NINJA confirmed the news on November 24 through its official social media accounts, announcing that Nioh 3 will launch on Xbox alongside a new Complete Edition. The game originally released on February 6, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and PC, meaning Xbox players have had to sit out its first several months on the market. That wait is finally coming to an end, and they’ll have the option to pick up the standard release or a package that includes the game’s additional DLC content.

Nioh 3 Is Finally Making Its Xbox Debut in January 2027

The PlayStation 5 version of Nioh 3 currently holds an 86 Metascore on Metacritic, placing it among the year’s better-reviewed releases. That reception makes the Xbox announcement noteworthy for players who enjoy challenging action RPGs, but haven’t had access to the latest entry. Team NINJA’s sequel builds on the series’ demanding combat while introducing a more open-ended structure, giving players greater freedom to explore its version of a yokai-infested Japan.

The Xbox release is also a first for the franchise. Neither Nioh nor Nioh 2 received an Xbox console version, leaving the series only associated with PlayStation and PC. With the third installment finally crossing over, Xbox players will have their first opportunity to experience Team NINJA’s samurai action RPG without needing another platform. The developer has also highlighted the game’s accessibility for newcomers, so players won’t need extensive knowledge of the previous installments to follow its story.

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Those interested in getting the complete experience can pick up Nioh 3: Complete Edition, which bundles the base game with both planned expansions, Hell Rising and Bloody Insurrection. The latter is scheduled to launch on December 17, 2026, ahead of the Complete Edition’s arrival. The package also includes additional equipment and bonuses, making it a substantial option for anyone picking up the game for the first time.

Importantly, Xbox players won’t have to wait beyond January to join the action. Both the standard game and Complete Edition are scheduled to arrive on January 28, 2027. Years without an Xbox release for the franchise, Nioh 3 is finally giving the platform’s players a chance to see what they’ve been missing at on.