Ori and the Will of the Wisps Surprise Launches on Nintendo Switch

Surprise! Nintendo today announced as part of its most recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is launching today on the Nintendo Switch. The fact that it was coming at all isn't exactly surprising as the original game, Ori and the Blind Forest, was already available on the Nintendo Switch, but it does mean one of the bigger announcements out of the livestream was actually an Xbox Game Studios title.

While the initial announcement might have been "launching today," Nintendo's digital storefront has already updated and Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available for $29.99. In addition to the Nintendo Switch launch, iam8bit has revealed an Ori Collector's Editions for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC which contains both the original Ori and the Blind Forest as well as the sequel in addition to other goodies for $149.99.

We have BIG news! 📣 Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Dive into the action with a physical or digital edition today! #OriOnSwitch #OritheGame #Switchhttps://t.co/NxcYthINSr pic.twitter.com/cWS680nJ6R — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) September 17, 2020

And to clarify: Yes, Ori and the Will of the Wisps runs at 60fps! We optimized the hell out of it, please enjoy! :) — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) September 17, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now for the Nintendo Switch, but it is also already available on Xbox One and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here. ComicBook.com's own review of the Xbox One version of the title gave it a 4 out of 5. You can check out a snippet of that review below:

"Ori and the Will of the Wisps may not feel as vital as the original did when it debuted, but fans of the genre would be foolish to overlook the sequel. Its visual style, themes, and engrossing score distinguish it from others in its space. Its fluid sense of movement and fast-paced combat make it a blast to play, with plenty of hidden challenges to uncover. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will please fans of the original and anyone looking for an engrossing adventure steeped in natural mystery and wonder."

What did you think of Nintendo's announcements this morning? Anything, in particular, excite you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!