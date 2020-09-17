How to Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

Hot on the heels of yesterday's bombshell of a PlayStation 5 showcase, Nintendo is set to host another Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream this morning. Of course, the two couldn't really be more different, what with PlayStation showcasing a number of first-party titles and this being a "Partner Showcase." Even so, the excitement is already palpable. Nintendo's stream is set to kick off at 10 AM ET/7AM PT, and you can watch the embedded version above.

To be clear: we don't really have any idea what might be included in today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. It is known that it will focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch video games from Nintendo's publishing partners, but that's about it. In other words, you can expect maybe some news about say Cadence of Hyrule or Hyrule Warriors but don't expect to hear about whatever new mainline Mario video game is coming down the pipe.

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

As stated above, the new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will stream later today at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. Reports persist of a new-and-improved Nintendo Switch model releasing in 2021, but Nintendo has itself yet to officially announce anything.

