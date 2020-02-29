Outriders Trailer Shows Off Some Impressive Settings

Square Enix showed off another look at its upcoming Outriders game as part of the company’s PAX East panel. Instead of showing players more of the RPG action the game consists of, it gave a deeper look at the setting where all this will take place. The world of Outriders is called “Enoch” and consists of different types of biomes ranging from frozen cliffs to volcanic wastelands to lush, wooded areas. The game isn’t scheduled to be released until the holidays of this year, so previews like this are the best looks people can get at the game until then.

The Outriders trailer in question can be seen below where it shows off the “Frontiers of Enoch.” Some of the settings look like pretty tame like the sprawling grasslands and forests covered with life while others are much more imposing, featuring harsh landscapes and fortified areas.

The game is published by Square Enix and developed by People Can Fly, the developers known for their work on the Gears of War series as well as the creative shooter Bulletstorm. Those looking forward to Outriders were treated to new gameplay from it not long ago with this latest trailer continuing the trickle of previews and info.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” Square Enix said about the game. “As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.”

Outriders is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but it’s also going to be one of the first games people can play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X since it’s also planned for a release on those consoles.