Outriders Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly -- the team best-known for Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm -- released a media dump for the latter's upcoming cooperative RPG looter-shooter, Outriders, which was first revealed last year, and is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X sometime this holiday season. The most notable part of this media dump is a lengthy look at the title's gameplay, which previously hasn't been shown off.

In addition to the new gameplay trailer, there's also a new world and story trailer, a new trailer diving it the game's classes and powers, and lastly a trailer that gives the rundown on the game's RPG elements and its deep customization. And as you can see in the game's various trailers, the title has taken inspiration from a variety of games in the genre, and is consequently being compared to the likes of Destiny, Anthem, and more. Of course, to be compared to the biggest AAA games is an achievement, but in such a crowded genre it's hard to carve a piece of the pie for you own without a lot of originality.

Anyway, below, you can check out all of the game's new trailers, and read more about the title as well: