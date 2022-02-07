Overwatch 2 Beta Rumored to Release Soon

News regarding Overwatch 2 has been quite slim over the last few months, but rumors have started to circulate that a beta for the game will be announced in the near future. Activision Blizzard has not made any kind of announcement regarding a beta, so readers will want to take this all with a grain of salt until some kind of confirmation happens. That rumor was shared on Twitter by user @FireTheGull, before being shared to the Overwatch subreddit. Hopefully, some kind of official announcement will be made soon!

The Tweet from @FireThe Gull can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/FireTheGull/status/1487998456811581441

If an Overwatch 2 beta truly is in the works, it will be interesting to see how fans react once they’ve been able to play the game for themselves! Overwatch 2 will feature some deviations from the original, including a new 5v5 format, with one less Tank on each team. The hope is that this will make for a faster game. Additionally, some of the heroes will see changes, including Mei. Despite these differences, some have noted that the sequel looks too similar to the original game. An Overwatch 2 beta would give fans a chance to determine that for themselves, and weigh-in on the changes to the game.

As of this writing, Overwatch 2 has no confirmed release date, and it never actually had one to begin with! Despite this, Activision Blizzard “delayed” the game last November, implying that it might not release for quite some time. Given that, it seems hard to believe that a beta might be in the works, but it’s impossible to say for certain. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently for more information!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

