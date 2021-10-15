xQc Slams Overwatch 2 After Seeing New Gameplay

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of hype for Overwatch 2, but not everyone has been impressed with what they’ve seen so far. Felix “xQc” Lengyel falls into that category, as the streamer recently viewed an Overwatch 2 playtest between the San Fracisco Shock and the Dallas Fuel. The professional Overwatch League teams got to take the game for an early spin, and videos were recently uploaded to the game’s official YouTube channel. During his stream, xQc reacted quizzically to the video, before exclaiming to his audience that the game doesn’t look any different from its predecessor!

“Same game. I don’t know how I feel about this,” xQc said while watching the stream. The streamer then checked out the comments on the video, noting how many posters shared similar thoughts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Overwatch 2‘s gameplay might not look all that different from the current game, Blizzard has been making a number of changes. Notably, Overwatch 2 is shifting to a 5v5 format, which includes one less Tank per team. Shield sizes are also being decreased, in the hope that this will result in a game that’s faster-paced than its predecessor. A lot of the game’s heroes are also getting changes, including Mei, who seems like she’ll be a force to be reckoned with!

Given how long Blizzard has been working on Overwatch 2, there are a lot of fans hopeful that the sequel will be worth the wait. On one hand, fans of the current game will probably be happy that the heart of Overwatch remains intact, but those looking for something significantly different might end up disappointed. For now, fans will just have to wait and judge for themselves when the game releases!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to learn more about Overwatch 2? Do you think the sequel is going to be too similar to the current game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]