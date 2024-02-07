Overwatch 2 Teases Cowboy Bebop Crossover

Overwatch 2's next anime crossover is going to be with Cowboy Bebop, according to a new teaser released for the game's next season. A teaser trailer advertising what's to come in the next season of content ended with a brief but unmistakable use of the song "Tank!" which serves as the opening theme for the animated version of Cowboy Bebop. No indication was given in the trailer regarding what skins might come of this crossover and when they'll be added, but Overwatch 2 players probably won't have to wait long for them when Season 2 starts.

The trailer in question can be seen below ahead of Overwatch 2's Season 9: Champions which is scheduled to get underway starting on February 13th. It shows off things like what cosmetics players can expect from the Season 9 battle pass as well as the new Hero Mastery: Gauntlet features, but Cowboy Bebop fans will want to stick around until the very end to see what's in store for them next season.

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Teaser

It's time for your competitive comeback! Get ready to become Champions 🏆



💥 Full Competitive Rework

👁️ New Cosmic Crisis

🐙 Eldritch Horror themed Battle Pass

🥇 New Hero Mastery: Gauntlet

✨ And SO much more!



Jump into #Overwatch2 Season 9: Champions when it launches Feb 13 pic.twitter.com/XUQBrlPwM9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 7, 2024

There at the end of the trailer, a tumbleweed transitions into a jukebox that plays the Cowboy Bebop theme for those who stuck around to see it. Again, no specific skins were teased, but we do see at least one figure there at the end. The character wasn't named, but it sure looks like it could be Cassidy shown in the trailer which would make a lot of sense considering the themes and style of the character and those of Cowboy Bebop.

This may be the first official connection between Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop, but it's not the first time these two IPs have ever crossed paths, at least not as far as fans are concerned. Several years ago, Blizzard released "Junkertown: The Plan," a short cinematic featuring Junkrat and Roadhog which opened with a jazzy theme and some animations that looked a whole lot like those that you'd see in Cowboy Bebop. Nothing official was acknowledged, of course, but players drew connections regardless.

Once the Cowboy Bebop collab comes to Overwatch 2, this'll be the second anime crossover that the game has gotten. The first of those was announced around this time last year when Blizzard confirmed that it'd be putting One-Punch Man cosmetics in the game. The Overwatch 2 team said that they quickly zeroed in on anime as a prime genre for potential Overwatch 2 crossovers after gauging interest in the community.