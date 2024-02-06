EA Sports FC 24 Future Stars: Leaked Players, Release Date

Outside of Team of the Year, the most exciting promo in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team is almost always Future Stars. Developer Electronic Arts uses this promo to give the world's youngest soccer stars their time in the spotlight, capturing their current potential with heavily boosted cards. In most years, EA brings out Future Stars a week or two after TOTY ends, so it's no surprise to see that leaks have started to drop that it will be the next promo in EA Sports FC 24. It's not clear if this will be one team or two, but Future Stars is coming out next week.

EAFC Future Stars Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. The account has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Future Stars Leaked Players

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Jeremy Doku – Manchester City

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen

Alejandro Balde – Barcelona

Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

Arda Guler – Real Madrid

Future Stars Leaked Icons

Ronaldinho – Brazil

Again, it would not be surprising to see EA split this between two teams. If that's the case, we will likely see a second batch of players leaked next week. Plus, EA has started to drop mini-releases each Sunday during a promo, so don't be surprised if some of the players above are held back from the usual release day. EA Sports FC 24 will also likely put some of these players in Objectives and Squad-Building Challenges, giving players the option to pick up new cards without opening packs or spending money.

Finally, it's worth noting that EA has used Future Stars to experiment with Objectives in the past. We haven't heard any rumors about something new happening, but don't be shocked if the Ultimate Team crew uses this promo to play around with Evolutions. It's hard to say exactly what they'll do, but remember that Future Stars was the first time we've seen cards that could upgrade through Objectives. It would be strange for EA to not do something special with this team yet again.

EA Sports FC 24 Future Stars Leaked Start Date

The Future Stars promo will likely start on February 9 at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Road to the Final promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. That said, EA may stretch this out over two weeks. Future Stars has been a two-week promo for the last few EA Sports FC series, so it's likely the team will continue that trend.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.