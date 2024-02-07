Xbox Game Pass Perk Lets Subscribers Watch Halo Season 2 for Free

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play all of the games in the Halo franchise, and they'll also be able to watch the live-action series as well. Starting today, a 30-day trial for Paramount+ will be available through Game Pass Perks. That should allow subscribers to watch all of Halo Season 1 as well as the start of the new season, which begins on February 8th. The deal is exclusively available to new Paramount+ subscribers, and only those located in the United States. The perk must be claimed by April 7th and redeemed by May 10th.

If Game Pass subscribers plan it right, they should be able to pull off watching all of Season 2 without having to pay for an additional month of Paramount+. Episodes of the series will be released weekly, with two dropping on February 8th, and the rest coming every Thursday after, for a total of 8 episodes. If Game Pass users wait to claim the perk until the midway point in the season, the trial won't run out until after the new season ends. Of course, they'll have to re-up if they want to watch Season 3 if/when it releases!

How to Sign Up to Paramount+ for Free

To claim a 30-day trial for Paramount+, Xbox Game Pass subscribers must go into the perks gallery. This can be found on the console itself, on PC through the Xbox app, and on iOS and Android through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. From there, they'll have to activate the trial on Paramount+'s website. Halo (and all of the rest of Paramount+'s shows) can then be streamed through the Paramount+ app, which can be downloaded on Xbox.

Halo Season 2: What to Expect

The first season of Halo received mix reviews. While the show's production values received a lot of praise, longtime fans took issue with the creative liberties shown to the source material. That's been a big sticking point for fans, and many have been disappointed by the amount of time series lead Pablo Schreiber has spent outside the armor. From everything revealed thus far, it seems that Season 2 will be much closer to what fans have come to know and love about the video game series. In this season, The Covenant is coming, and the stakes appear drastically higher than they were before.

Reviews for the first two episodes have started to appear online, and the consensus seems to be that things are off to a promising start. In fact, the new season's score on Rotten Tomatoes is already better than the first. In a review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw noted that the first two episodes offer "a much cleaner and more accessible premise for Season 2." Readers interested in checking out his full review can do so right here.

