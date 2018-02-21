Overwatch Lore Update Could Be Coming Soon, According to This Job Listing

At first glance, Blizzard’s FPS Overwatch might appear very one-dimensional. Upon further inspection, however, that couldn’t be further than the truth. Though the gameplay itself is very straight forward, Kaplan and the crew are devoted to a continually rotating schedule of fresh events and incentives to play. In addition to that, the lore behind each hero is rich and all intertwined with twisted backstories that fans love to discover.
With phenomenal animated shorts and accompanying short comics, each bit of the puzzle is a thrilling find for players everywhere. According to a recent job posting, we might just be getting our next piece of that very puzzle soon!
The job posting in question is for a writer and the demands for the listing specifically are asking for in-depth story. Considering the shooter itself doesn’t have a story mode, this points towards more work on one of the other mediums such as comics and shorts. Or, if you want to be overly optimistic about this, this could even mean a potential campaign mode with more in-game character involvement.
The listing is as follows:
Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented and experienced creative writer to join the Overwatch team. Duties will include dialogue writing, research, editing, story development, and intellectual property management. The ideal candidate has proven success as a published writer, outstanding people skills, and an absolute passion for Overwatch.
Responsibilities
- Quickly write and iterate on compelling dialogue for characters, missions, and scenes
- Grow and add value to the Overwatch universe, while maintaining the vision
- Contribute to the story development of the Overwatch universe
- Write descriptions of the world, factions, characters, and history
- Do research gathering and documentation for the Overwatch world
- Perform editing tasks as needed
- Perform other duties that may be assigned by team management
Requirements
- A minimum of 3 years industry or related industry experience as a writer/story developer
- Understanding and knowledge of the Overwatch universe
- Experience writing for video games
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills
- Able to create compelling dialogue for Overwatch heroes
- Able to act independently on writing tasks
- Excellent organizational skills and able to work well under deadlines
- Able to work and thrive in a team environment
- Knowledge of current successful intellectual properties in today’s popular culture
- Plays and has knowledge of current video games
- Technically proficient to learn toolsets to implement work into the game
If you think you fit the bill, you can apply right here through the Blizzard Career center. As much as we’d love to see a single-play campaign, there’s been not even a hint of that being in the near future. Game Director Jeff Kaplan has, on the other hand, promised more shorts and characters for 2018!