Overwatch Lore Update Could Be Coming Soon, According to This Job Listing

At first glance, Blizzard’s FPS Overwatch might appear very one-dimensional. Upon further inspection, however, that couldn’t be further than the truth. Though the gameplay itself is very straight forward, Kaplan and the crew are devoted to a continually rotating schedule of fresh events and incentives to play. In addition to that, the lore behind each hero is rich and all intertwined with twisted backstories that fans love to discover.

With phenomenal animated shorts and accompanying short comics, each bit of the puzzle is a thrilling find for players everywhere. According to a recent job posting, we might just be getting our next piece of that very puzzle soon!

The job posting in question is for a writer and the demands for the listing specifically are asking for in-depth story. Considering the shooter itself doesn’t have a story mode, this points towards more work on one of the other mediums such as comics and shorts. Or, if you want to be overly optimistic about this, this could even mean a potential campaign mode with more in-game character involvement.

The listing is as follows:

Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented and experienced creative writer to join the Overwatch team. Duties will include dialogue writing, research, editing, story development, and intellectual property management. The ideal candidate has proven success as a published writer, outstanding people skills, and an absolute passion for Overwatch.

Responsibilities

Quickly write and iterate on compelling dialogue for characters, missions, and scenes

Grow and add value to the Overwatch universe, while maintaining the vision

Contribute to the story development of the Overwatch universe

Write descriptions of the world, factions, characters, and history

Do research gathering and documentation for the Overwatch world

Perform editing tasks as needed

Perform other duties that may be assigned by team management

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years industry or related industry experience as a writer/story developer

Understanding and knowledge of the Overwatch universe

Experience writing for video games

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Able to create compelling dialogue for Overwatch heroes

Able to act independently on writing tasks

Excellent organizational skills and able to work well under deadlines

Able to work and thrive in a team environment

Knowledge of current successful intellectual properties in today’s popular culture

Plays and has knowledge of current video games

Technically proficient to learn toolsets to implement work into the game

If you think you fit the bill, you can apply right here through the Blizzard Career center. As much as we’d love to see a single-play campaign, there’s been not even a hint of that being in the near future. Game Director Jeff Kaplan has, on the other hand, promised more shorts and characters for 2018!