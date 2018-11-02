Overwatch Lucio-Oh Cereal Coming Soon

Lucio mains, rejoice! Now the hilarious spray for the (best) healer is coming to homes IRL so Overwatch fans can “boost your breakfast” the right way with a delicious cereal.

Blizzard has talked about this cereal a little bit in the past but now the limited-edition Lucio-Ohs are coming to a breakfast bowl near you as announced at this year’s BlizzCon:

Overwatch never tasted so good! 🎶🥣 Get into the daily groove and boost your breakfast with Lúcio-Oh’s. pic.twitter.com/gIo7xAswC4 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 2, 2018

Blizzard tells us, “With the help of Kellogg’s, the popular Lúcio in-game spray has become a reality. The cereal will be available for purchase starting in late December at various retailers in the United States. Some lucky attendees at BlizzCon and those visiting Kellogg’s NYC café in Union Square this weekend will be some of the first to boost their breakfast with Lúcio-Oh’s Sonic Vanilla flavor.”

As a Lucio main myself, this is perfect! I don’t even like vanilla flavoring but I will eat every last bit of this cereal in homage to the game’s best (fight me) healer.

We don’t know exactly when this cereal will become available, or even specific retailers, but we do know that it will be here before the near year. With the new hero reveal and an even closer look at McCree, there is definitely a lot to celebrate with Blizzard’s FPS – and now, we can celebrate via deliciousness!

