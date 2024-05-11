Critical Role Launches New Podcast

Critical Role will launch a new podcast later this month set within the main campaign world of Exandria. As part of its Beacon streaming service announcement, Critical Role announced several new series last week. Included in the announcements was Re-Slayer's Take, a new Actual Play podcast set within Exandria. The show will star George Primavera and Nick Williams as the Game Masters and Jasmine Bhullar, Jasper William Cartwright, Caroline Lux, and Jasmine Chiong as the players. The podcast is described as an "all-ages actual play" series that has been edited into "bite-size episodes" for ease of access. In a trailer for the series, Re-Slayer's Take was also described as using Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition.

Re-Slayer's Take marks a surprising expansion for Critical Role, as this appears to be a long-awaited second Actual Play series set within Exandria. The show not only deviates from Critical Role's typically long episode length but is also specifically geared towards newcomers and children. All-ages actual play series are something of a rarity within the tabletop space, so Critical Role could quickly find an audience given that many of their fans have kids.

Re-Slayer's Take will be available on all podcast platforms, but Beacon subscribers will have early access to episodes. The show will launch on May 20th. A show description can be found below:

Re-Slayer's Take: Follow the audio escapades of the second-coolest monster hunters this side of Exandria: The Re-Slayer's Take! After six misfit mercenaries are rejected from the elite monster hunting group, The Slayer's Take, they band together as The Re-Slayer's Take, battling supernatural creatures across the rugged continent of Issylra. Can Idrin, Farah, Heera, Frog, Timpani, and Poogs work together to overcome the plight of The Timberblight and its undead army? This all-ages actual play is carefully edited into bite-size episodes, making for a fresh new suite of Exandrian adventures for a long-time Critter, or a perfect first dip into the world of Critical Role. The cast is led by a duo of veteran game masters, George Primavera and Nick Williams (Hero Club), and main party members including Jasmine Bhullar, Jasper William Cartwright, Caroline Lux, and Jasmine Chiong.