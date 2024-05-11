Disney Lorcana Reveals New Set Championship Card

Disney Lorcana has revealed the next Set Championship card that will be given out as prizes for placing at upcoming in-store tournaments. This week, Ravensburger revealed the promo cards for Ursula's Return, its new Disney Lorcana set that will come out next month. Included in the reveals was a brand new Enchanted card variant of Ursula – Sea Witch Queen, a powerful new version of Ursula that will debut in the next set. The card, featuring art by John Loren, shows Ursula empowered by the strange magical ink at the heart of Disney Lorcana, with both of her minions Flotsam and Jetsam also transformed into giant ink-covered eels. A Set Championship playmat will also be given out, featuring the same artwork. You can see the new card variant down below:

Set Championship cards have become a much-sought after promo card for Disney Lorcana fans, with players competing to win one of the cards in in-store tournaments taking place across the United States and Europe. The Stitch – Rock Star promo card has soared in value since it was introduced last month, with versions of the cards currently selling for $650 or higher on TCGPlayer.

The new Ursula's Return set serves as a cap for the first year of Disney Lorcana, which has emerged as a highly popular trading card game. The new set will introduce two new mechanics – a Sing Together mechanic that allows players to use multiple characters to "sing" certain Song cards and a new Shift mechanic that allows players to discard certain cards to play them instead of spending Ink. The set will also build on other mechanics, including an emphasis on classifications, which should hopefully allow for some viable "typal" decks.

Ursula's Return will be released on May 17th at stores and May 31st at online retailers.