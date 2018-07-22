Overwatch Nerf Line Reveals First Gun

Too bad the first gun in the Overwatch Nerf line wasn’t revealed to be a D.Va weapon, because then we could say “NERF this!” and her voice line would make sense. Still, “Reaper here” in a grizzly voice has its own appeal, and the phrase “die, die, die” will be pretty much everywhere.

During this year’s San Diego Comic Con experience, Blizzard and Nerf came armed and ready to rock with the official reveal of the new line. Pictured below, the gun itself is functional (with the appropriate ammo, come on), equipped with sounds and special edition bullets. It even has the Overwatch logo on it, though the Black Watch hero himself probably wouldn’t approve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new gun isn’t available to buy just yet, but it will be arriving sometime in 2019 alongside others that have yet to be revealed. I know I’m holding my breath here, but if I could get a Lucio blaster, that’d be great.

Special shout out to trio-trile on Tumblr for the epic art for Reaper’s Buy, Buy, Buy!

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To learn more about the anti-hero himself, here’s what Blizzard had to say:

Some speak of a black-robed terrorist known only as the Reaper. His identity and motives are a mystery. What is known is that where he appears, death follows.

The Reaper is an extremely volatile mercenary, a ruthless and remorseless killer responsible for terrorist attacks across the world. He has fought in many armed conflicts in the last decades, showing no loyalty to any cause or organization.

Survivors have described a black shadow ghosting unscathed through the most hellish battlefields. The few bodies recovered of those he kills are pale, empty husks drained of life, their cells showing signs of intense degradation. It is possible that he is a byproduct of failed genetic alteration which forces his cells to simultaneously decay and regenerate at a hyper-accelerated rate.

Those attempting to track his movements have begun to see a pattern in his appearances. They believe that Reaper is hunting former Overwatch agents and systematically eliminating them.