New Overwatch Patch Affects 13 Heroes

Blizzard’s latest Overwatch patch has landed on the test servers, and it’s a big one. While there aren’t any massive hero reworks to take note of, there are changes there for 13 different heroes which means that nearly half of the game’s characters will be affected by the next update. The notes have been shared as the patch went live on the test servers, though like any update, it’s always subject to change.

The patch notes for the next update were shared on the Blizzard forums and are almost totally reserved to changes for individual heroes as opposed to the game’s maps and other systems. A few bugfixes are mixed in, but the most notable changes are those for the heroes. Characters such as Sigma, Lucio, and Symmetra received the most individual adjustments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see how the update will affect each of the 13 characters in the notes below and you can see the full notes through the link above to check if there’s a bug that’s been bothering you that’s being looked into. Blizzard hasn’t announced when this update will head to live servers, but expect these numbers to change some more before it goes there.

D.Va

Defense Matrix Regeneration rate increased from 12.5% to 16% per second Delay before regeneration begins lowered from 1 second to 0.75 seconds



Orisa

Protective Barrier Cooldown increased from 9 to 10 seconds



Roadhog

Scrap Gun Ammunition increased from 5 to 6.



Sigma

Kinetic Grasp No longer blocks Chain Hook and Whip Shot

Gravitic Flux High gravity effect duration reduced from 1.2 to 0.9 seconds

Experimental Barrier Regeneration rate reduced from 175 to 150 per second Now has a 1 second cooldown after recalling the barrier Initial 0.2 second cast time removed



Winston

Barrier Projector Duration increased from 6 to 9 seconds Health increased from 600 to 700



Baptiste

Immortality Field Health decreased from 250 to 200



Lucio

Crossfade Speed boost’s effect increased from 20% to 25%

Amp It Up Speed boost’s amplification increased from 50% to 60%

Wall Ride Speed buff reduced from 40% to 30%



Mercy

Valkyrie The extra beams created by Valkyrie now ignore enemy barriers



Moira

Biotic Grasp Self-healing reduced from 30 to 20 health per second



Doomfist

Rocket Punch Time to reach max charge increased from 1 to 1.4 seconds

The Best Defense… Shield health gained per hit reduced from 35 to 30



Sombra

Translocator Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds Cooldown now begins immediately upon deploying the beacon or if it is killed by an enemy



Symmetra

Photon Barrier Duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds Health reduced from 5000 to 4000

Sentry Turret Damage per second reduced from 50 to 40

Photon Projector Players impacted by the primary fire beam should now hear a louder impact sound



Tracer