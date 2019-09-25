New Overwatch Patch Affects 13 Heroes

Blizzard’s latest Overwatch patch has landed on the test servers, and it’s a big one. While there aren’t any massive hero reworks to take note of, there are changes there for 13 different heroes which means that nearly half of the game’s characters will be affected by the next update. The notes have been shared as the patch went live on the test servers, though like any update, it’s always subject to change.
The patch notes for the next update were shared on the Blizzard forums and are almost totally reserved to changes for individual heroes as opposed to the game’s maps and other systems. A few bugfixes are mixed in, but the most notable changes are those for the heroes. Characters such as Sigma, Lucio, and Symmetra received the most individual adjustments.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can see how the update will affect each of the 13 characters in the notes below and you can see the full notes through the link above to check if there’s a bug that’s been bothering you that’s being looked into. Blizzard hasn’t announced when this update will head to live servers, but expect these numbers to change some more before it goes there.
D.Va
- Defense Matrix
- Regeneration rate increased from 12.5% to 16% per second
- Delay before regeneration begins lowered from 1 second to 0.75 seconds
Orisa
- Protective Barrier
- Cooldown increased from 9 to 10 seconds
Roadhog
- Scrap Gun
- Ammunition increased from 5 to 6.
Sigma
- Kinetic Grasp
- No longer blocks Chain Hook and Whip Shot
- Gravitic Flux
- High gravity effect duration reduced from 1.2 to 0.9 seconds
- Experimental Barrier
- Regeneration rate reduced from 175 to 150 per second
- Now has a 1 second cooldown after recalling the barrier
- Initial 0.2 second cast time removed
Winston
- Barrier Projector
- Duration increased from 6 to 9 seconds
- Health increased from 600 to 700
Baptiste
- Immortality Field
- Health decreased from 250 to 200
Lucio
- Crossfade
- Speed boost’s effect increased from 20% to 25%
- Amp It Up
- Speed boost’s amplification increased from 50% to 60%
- Wall Ride
- Speed buff reduced from 40% to 30%
Mercy
- Valkyrie
- The extra beams created by Valkyrie now ignore enemy barriers
Moira
- Biotic Grasp
- Self-healing reduced from 30 to 20 health per second
Doomfist
- Rocket Punch
- Time to reach max charge increased from 1 to 1.4 seconds
- The Best Defense…
- Shield health gained per hit reduced from 35 to 30
Sombra
- Translocator
- Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds
- Cooldown now begins immediately upon deploying the beacon or if it is killed by an enemy
Symmetra
- Photon Barrier
- Duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds
- Health reduced from 5000 to 4000
- Sentry Turret
- Damage per second reduced from 50 to 40
- Photon Projector
- Players impacted by the primary fire beam should now hear a louder impact sound
Tracer
- Pulse Pistols
- Damage falloff now starts at 13 meters, up from 10 meters