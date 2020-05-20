Overwatch's Soldier: 76 figma Revealed, Now Available to Pre-Order

Good Smile Company has announced a new entry in its figma line for the popular video game Overwatch, Soldier: 76! This marks the company's tenth figma for the game as it joins the previously revealed group of Tracer, Genji, Widowmaker, Reaper, D.Va, Zenyatta, Pharah, Mercy, and McCree. The Soldier: 76 figma and is now available for pre-order, and is expected to release in February of next year.

As is usual for the figma line, Good Smile Company's Soldier: 76 will be an articulated plastic figure with posable joints and various extra goodies to help pose him in some of his classic stances. That, of course, includes his weapon of choice and a Tactical Visor effect to replicate the character's Ultimate in plastic form.

Here is a list of features for the new Soldier: 76 figma, direct from the official listing:

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Optional parts include his Heavy Pulse Rifle, a muzzle flash effect part and his Helix Rockets.

A Tactical Visor effect part that can be attached to his head to display him using his Ultimate Ability is included as well.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

The Soldier: 76 figma from Good Smile Company is scheduled to release in February 2021 for ~$110, give or take. It is available to pre-order right here. Overwatch is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2, the upcoming sequel, does not yet have an exact release you. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch right here.

