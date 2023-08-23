Payday 3 Gets Live-Action Film Ahead of Release

A new live-action short film for Payday 3 has been released. Payday 3 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. It's the return of a pretty beloved franchise that began in the late 2000s and peaked in popularity during the 2010s after the release of Payday 2. The game was extremely well-supported by the developers and sustained a massive fan base for years after its release. It has been ten years since the release of the second game and we're finally about to get the third game. Fans are eagerly awaiting the game, so, to tide them over, Overkill has released a new short film.

A new live-action short film for Payday 3 has been released and sees the iconic heist crew robbing a New York bank. Although the crew is able to take control of the bank without raising any alarms, armed men who appear to be police arrive and push back against the heisters. However, there may be more than meets the eye here as the opposition ends up shooting some of the security guards the crew took hostage. There's also a surprise cameo from rapper Ice-T at the end, who will have his own heist in Payday 3 upon its release next month. It's a fun little short that definitely raises the hype for fans.

ComicBook got the chance to go hands-on with Payday 3 earlier this month and came away feeling positively about the threequel: "Ultimately, Payday 3 may not look like a big jump at a glance, but it is a much more refined experience. The gameplay is smoother, has a great deal of more depth, and feels like it addresses almost all of the flaws of its predecessor. It's a great example of "if it's not broke, don't fix it", allowing for a familiar game that builds upon a sturdy foundation for something that feels new and improved."

Payday 3 will release on September 21st for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one.