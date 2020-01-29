PC Gaming Peripherals Sale Hits Amazon Today Only

Amazon has launched a one-day sale on PC peripherals and memory that is dominated by gaming gear. The lineup includes HyperX headphones, Razer keyboards, streaming mics, mouse pads, and more at super low prices. You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, January 29th (or while supplies last). We’ve picked out some of our favorite items from the sale below to get you started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, this Amazon PC peripherals sale is only good until the end of the day. You can check out more of Amazon’s gaming deals right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.