Persona 3 Reload Nearly 50% Off in Biggest Sale Yet

If you've been looking to buy Persona 3 Reload, now might be the time to finally pounce. Since its launch this past month, the new remake of Persona 3 has continued to steadily fall in price. To this point in time, we've already seen various retailers mark the RPG down by prices of 25% or more. Now, a new deal has kicked into effect that sees P3R on sale for nearly 50%, bringing the game to its lowest value yet.

As of today, Persona 3 Reload for PlayStation 5 has seen its price fall all the way down to $39.99 at both Amazon and Target. This represents a discount of $30, or 43%, as the game first launched at a value of $69.99. Generally speaking, it's surprising to see that P3R has already had its price fall by this much as Atlus previously shared that it was the fastest-selling Persona game. Regardless, those who didn't jump in at launch can now snatch up the Persona remake for a much lower cost.

Obviously, the biggest caveat with this sale is that it doesn't extend to all versions of the game. The Xbox edition of Persona 3 Reload has still seen its price slashed on Amazon, but it only sits at a total of about $44 instead. Fortunately, those on Xbox have been able to play P3 Reload for cheap since release as Atlus brought the game to Xbox Game Pass on day one. This will also be true of the game's forthcoming Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC, which is slated to launch in the back half of 2024. As such, if you want to play P3R for the littlest amount of money possible, Game Pass is definitely your best option.

