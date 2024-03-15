Persona 3 Reload DLC Won't Be Sold Individually, Confirms Atlus

Atlus has confirmed that the upcoming three waves of DLC for Persona 3 Reload will not be able to be purchased individually. Announced earlier this month, Atlus revealed that it would be releasing add-on content for P3R that would culminate in the release of Episode Aigis, which is a remade version of The Answer from Persona 3 FES. And while many fans hoped that Episode Aigis would be able to be bought alone, Atlus has now verified that the DLC will only be sold as part of the larger expansion pass.

In a statement given to Push Square, a representative for Atlus made clear that "the three parts of the expansion pass will not be available separately, and only available as part of the full pass". As a whole, the expansion pass for Persona 3 Reload comes in at a somewhat costly $34.99 value, which is a bit more than some players would like to play. Because of this, it was hoped that Episode Aigis would be sold for a lesser price on its own, but Atlus has now verified that this won't be the case.

When it comes to the other two waves of DLC for Persona 3 Reload that precede the arrival of Episode Aigis in September 2024, they're mainly tied to cosmetics. The first DLC wave is set to roll out this month and will bring new music tracks from both Persona 5 and Persona 4 to listen to while in dungeons. In May, the second DLC wave will drop and will give players the chance to equip new costumes that are based on the Velvet Room location.

The lone saving grace with this expansion pass for Persona 3 Reload is that it can be obtained for "free" in one way. Specifically, all of the DLC included in this expansion pass will be downloadable at no additional cost for those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In fact, those who have a Game Pass Ultimate membership can outright own the expansion content for P3R rather than merely play it while their subscription is active. Still, owning this DLC on its own doesn't mean much unless Persona 3 Reload itself has been previously purchased. To that end, the game can be bought right now across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.