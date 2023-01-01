Is Persona 6's Reveal Being Teased by Atlus?

Could Persona franchise developer Atlus be teasing the announcement of Persona 6 for 2023? It's a question worth asking in light of a new message that the studio has released. Following the massive success of both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, Atlus has been returning to previous entries such as Persona 3 and Persona 4 to release new remasters for modern platforms. And while these remasters have been appreciated by fans, what many have been patiently waiting for is the reveal of Persona 6. Although there's no guarantee that the next mainline Persona title will be announced this coming year, Atlus has now, at the very least, opened the door to such a possibility.

In a new message shared with Famitsu, Atlus gave fans a brief tease of what to expect with the new year. While much of this message from Atlus focused on the success that the company had in 2022, it also gave an idea of what it has in store for 2023. To that end, the company confirmed that it has games that it hasn't yet revealed which it will be unveiling as this year continues onward.

"In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles," Atlus said simply. "Please look forward to it!"

Obviously, based on this statement alone, there's no way to know for certain if Persona 6 could be one of the "unannounced titles" that Atlus is referring to. Outside of the Persona series, Atlus serves as the developer behind numerous other franchises including Shin Megami Tensei, Catherine, and many, many more. As such, there are a vast number of possibilities for games that have yet to be revealed by Atlus that the studio could look to show off.

Still, Persona 6 is a game that Atlus is almost certainly working on in some capacity at this very moment. Not to mention, it's absolutely the studio's biggest title that fans continue to clamor for. Whether or not 2023 will finally bring with it the reveal of this long-awaited sequel remains to be seen, but it's a story worth following in the months ahead.

Do you believe that Atlus will finally announce Persona 6 before 2023 has ended? And if not, what do you think these "unannounced titles" from the studio will be? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Persona Central]