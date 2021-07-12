Persona 6 Development Confirmed by Atlus

✖

Following the massive success that Sega and developer Atlus have had with Persona 5 and its many spin-offs, it seemed only logical that an eventual successor in Persona 6 would arrive at some point in the future. And while the next installment in the popular JRPG series has yet to be formally revealed, Atlus itself has now confirmed that it's very much gearing up to create the next chapter in the franchise.

Spotted on a new recruitment page for the Japanese wing of Atlus, the studio interviewed a number of members from its team talking about where the studio is heading in the future. In doing so, the developer happened to confirm that Persona 6 is absolutely a game that it's looking to make. However, the pursuit of creating Persona 6 is something that the company considers to be quite daunting because it wants to make sure that it can improve on Persona 5 in a substantial way.

Atlus director Naoto Hiraoka spoke to this more specifically saying that the studio definitely feels pressure when it comes to making Persona 6. "Thanks to the large amount of support we received for Persona 5, we have gotten a sense of accomplishment. But we can’t stop there. When we created Persona 4, there was pressure that it had to exceed Persona 3. Now, we will have to create a 6 which exceeds 5," Hiraoka explained. "However, exceeding 5 will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment. The workplace is perfect for those who want a creative challenge when it comes to bringing games to the world."

As a whole, it sounds as though Hiraoka is saying that Atlus needs to expand quite a bit before it can appropriately tackle its work on Persona 6. After all, this is surely the reason why this interview with the director was placed on a recruiting website in the first place. Whether or not work on Persona 6 has even started still isn't known, but the studio has at the very least now made clear that it's starting to head in that direction.

So what would you like to see from Persona 6? And how do you think the game can improve over Persona 5? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about all things Persona.

[H/T Persona Central]