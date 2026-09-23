Atlus May Have Just Revealed When Its Next Trailer for Persona 6 Will Release

Atlus may have just indicated when its next big reveal for Persona 6 will be happening. Upon its announcement earlier this year, Atlus said almost nothing substantive about its next mainline Persona game. Instead, it has continued to primarily focus on Persona 4 Revival, which is set to release in early 2027. Fortunately, for those who have been eagerly waiting to learn more about Persona 6, a new event taking place next year might be where Atlus looks to share much more info on the project.

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As of today, Atlus announced that it will be holding a new Persona Super Live in Japan from March 19th through March 21st. This will represent the first iteration of Persona Super Live to take place since 2022, which makes its return all the more notable. Although official details on what Persona Super Live will entail this time around haven’t been provided, it’s all but guaranteed that this is where Atlus will share a ton of new info on Persona 6, as this event has historically been where the developer shows off new trailers and gameplay from upcoming Persona games.

The likelihood of Persona 6 appearing at Persona Super Live 2027 is all the more likely given that Persona 4 Revival will have already been released by the time it takes place. This means that Atlus won’t feel the need to continue promoting and marketing P4R at this event, allowing it to begin shifting its attention toward P6.

Courtesy of Atlus

Currently, Atlus hasn’t specified when Persona 6 will release, but all previous reports indicate that it will be arriving in the back half of 2027. Assuming that this is the case, it would make it even more feasible that Atlus would want to begin the promotional cycle for P6 the moment that it ships P4R, as it would have less than a year to market the game. While this might seem outlandish for Atlus to release two major Persona titles in the same year, such a move has been done in the past, when the company pushed out Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio in 2024. As a result, it seems as though Atlus is very much fine with this strategy and doesn’t believe that either game will be impacted commercially by arriving months apart from one another.

Persona 6 currently doesn’t have a broad launch window, but it is known that the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Once we have more info on the highly-anticipated RPG, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.

[Thanks, Push Square]