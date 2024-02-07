Persona Insider Teases 3 More Remakes in the Works

Hot off the heels of the release of Persona 3 Reload, one credible leaker has indicated that three more remakes of previous Persona titles are in the works at Atlus. Over the past couple of years, Atlus has made a concentrated effort to make the Persona franchise much more widely available. This has included not only remaking Persona 3, but also porting games like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to new platforms. Now, it sounds as though this trend is one that Atlus plans to continue further, notably when it comes to the oldest installments in the series.

Shared by user @MbKKssTBhz5 on X, who has had a number of accurate scoops tied to Atlus and Sega in the past, three additional Persona remakes currently "exist" within Atlus. These three remakes happen to be tied to the original Persona, Persona 2, and Persona 4. Further details on the scope of these remakes was not provided, but it was specified that they all won't be in the same vein as Persona 3 Reload. Beyond this, it was said that another game that Atlus released during the PlayStation 2 era is also getting a remaster.

And P1 too. Not all will be like Reload style. And an Atlus PS2 game will get a remaster version. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 7, 2024

Elsewhere on the internet, another insider happened to provide more clarity about these potential Persona remakes. Shared on ResetEra, user Head on the Block said that the remake of Persona 2 is set to be more of a remaster than it would be a remake. This new version of the game would contain both Persona 2: Eternal Punishment and Persona 2: Innocent Sin, which would bring both entries in the duology together for the first time. This P2 remaster/remake would then arrive either the year before or after Persona 6. As for Persona 4, this remake is still said to be much further out and is seemingly still in the very early stages.

Generally speaking, it makes sense for Atlus to continue remaking older Persona games, especially given the early success of Persona 3 Reload. Not to mention, the Persona franchise as a whole has only become incredibly popular in the years since the release of Persona 5. As such, there are surely millions of fans around the globe who have yet to play titles like Persona and Persona 2, which would make it logical for Atlus to want to bring back these games for new audiences.

How do you feel about this potential initiative from Atlus to remake so many more games in the Persona series? And which entry are you hoping releases first? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.