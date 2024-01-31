Persona 3 FES Content Rumored to Come to Persona 3 Reload as DLC

The post-game content from Persona 3 FES is rumored to be coming to the new remake, Persona 3 Reload, in the form of DLC at a later date. When Atlus announced Persona 3 Reload this past year, questions immediately came up from fans in regard to what this remake would encompass. Previously, Atlus has released three different versions of Persona 3 with Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable each containing some different content. And while Atlus has previously made clear that Reload would only be a remake of the original version of Persona 3, it sounds like this might not be true for the long haul.

According to Atlus insider @MbKKssTBhz5 on social media, Persona 3 Reload will be getting new DLC in the future that will include a remade version of "The Answer" from Persona 3 FES. For those who haven't played Persona 3 FES in the past, The Answer was a new campaign that took place after the events of the main game and served as an epilogue to the story. It's noted that the reason for not including The Answer with the base version of P3R is so that Sega can extend the title's lifespan after release, which is a new strategy that the publisher is said to be taking with many of its games. This add-on is also said to be one of many pieces of DLC that will arrive in the coming year.

Persona 3 Reload will receive DLC containing The Answer in the future. Please wait for more information at a later date.



『ペルソナ3 リロード』のゲームプレイがさらに楽しくなるダウンロードコンテンツ（DLC）を配信予定です。エピソードアイギスも含まれる予定です。 pic.twitter.com/hd4f1pd9Z8 — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) January 31, 2024

Interestingly, it was also added that content from Persona 3 Portable won't make up any of this future DLC tied to Persona 3 Reload. Notably, P3P featured a new female protagonist that players could play as alongside a number of other new music tracks and other additions. Although Atlus is said to be looking to incorporate FES content at some point, those who want to see anything from P3P come to this new remake might want to lower their expectations.

As for Persona 3 Reload in its base form, the remake is slated to launch at the end of this week on February 2 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. While a version of the game for Nintendo Switch isn't happening, the game is rumored to come to Switch 2 at some point in the future. To tide yourself over until release, you can check out our own review of Persona 3 Reload right here.