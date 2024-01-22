Persona 3 Reload for Nintendo Switch Hasn't Been Ruled Out Yet, Says Atlus

Even though it's not coming to Nintendo Switch upon its arrival in a couple of weeks, Atlus says it hasn't ruled out bringing Persona 3 Reload to Nintendo Switch just yet. Over the past couple of years, Atlus has made a much stronger push to bring many of its Persona titles from the past to different platforms. This has resulted in games like Persona 5 Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable all coming to Nintendo Switch after numerous requests from fans. And while the same can't be said for Persona 3 Reload just yet, that doesn't mean it won't be ported further down the road.

Speaking to Atomix, those working on Persona 3 Reload at Atlus internal team P-Studio said that the P3 remake was never intended to come to Switch from its first concept. That being said, the developers added that the idea for such a port does obviously exist and the potential to bring P3R to Switch is feasible. Still, for this to come to pass, those at P-Studio would have to talk amongst themselves and decide if this platform should be supported later on.

"Since we began conceptualizing everything that would come in Persona 3 Reload, we decided that there would be no version for the Nintendo Switch," said P-Studio's director Takuya Yamaguchi and producer Ryota Niitsum of the idea. "Of course, the idea is there, but it's a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think about it and we'll see what happens."

In a general sense, it shouldn't be too hard to bring Persona 3 Reload to Switch, especially since the game is already coming to last-gen hardware in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Not to mention, the Persona series as a whole is never one that has demanded much in terms of power, especially since the game's combat is turn-based. All of this is to say that the process of bringing Persona 3 Reload to Switch likely wouldn't be too difficult, but whether or not Atlus wants to go through the effort of making this version of the game isn't yet known.

For the time being, Persona 3 Reload is set to launch on February 2, 2024, and will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage leading up to launch as we'll have more to share on the game soon enough.

[H/T Gaming Bolt]