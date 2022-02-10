Phasmophobia Update Makes Big Changes to Ghosts

A new Phasmophobia update is live on PC, and developer Kinetic Games has gone ahead and revealed the patch notes for the update over on Steam, revealing and detailing everything the update, v0.5.2.0, does to the game. Most notably, it makes some big changes to different ghosts in the game, or more specifically, to Demon, Hanku, Poltergeist, Banshee, and Shade.

Unfortunately, while we have the patch notes of the update, we don’t have any information on the file size of the update, which means we can’t provide any information or insight into how long it will take you to download. The patch notes aren’t huge, and new content is minimal, so the file size should be on the smaller side, but for now, we can’t confirm this.

Below, you can check out all the ghost changes that have been made with today’s update:

Ghost Changes:

Demon:

Demons have had their weakness replaced with the Banshee’s, as it is more thematical and serves as a better counter to their strength. Crucifixes will stop a hunt starting within 5m instead of 3m

Banshee:

– Banshee has received a new weakness and new abilities

Weakness: Banshees can sometimes be heard wailing with a parabolic microphone

The Banshee’s paranormal sound has been improved



Singing ghost events will now drain an extra 5% sanity on the Banshee’s target



Banshees will only check their targets sanity % for initiating a hunt in multiplayer



Banshees will often wander toward their target when roaming



Shade:

– We’ve found that some Shades are particularly fond of showing themselves early on in contracts, so we’ve dialled them back a bit to avoid confusion with other ghosts: Shades will have a much lower chance to perform ghost events, returning to normal as average player sanity decreases

For every 1% of average sanity lost, ghost event chance is increased by 2% (capped at 100%), for example:

100% average sanity = 0% chance

75% average sanity = 50% chance



50% average sanity = 100% chance



Poltergeist:

– Poltergeist’s ability will now reduce the sanity of all players around the ghost instead of just one player

2% sanity drain per object thrown



Hantu:

– Hantu have become the new ghost people love to loop, which is great. However, they weren’t threatening when they should be! So we’ve given them some speed and ability changes to make them a bit more frightening in the cold.

Hantu now have double the chance to turn off the power



Hantu will now show their breath in room temperatures of 3°C or lower



Hantu maximum speed has been increased, and will change speed between smaller temperature brackets



1.4 m/s= 15°C+



1.5 m/s= 12°C



1.65 m/s= 9°C



1.8 m/s= 6°C



2.2 m/s= 3°C



2.5 m/s= 0°C



Phasmophobia is available via the PC and only the PC. THE REST OF THE PATCH NOTES FOR THE UPDATE CAN BE FOUND HERE.