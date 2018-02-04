Sony’s Latest PS4 Pro Ad Goes To the Opera

Sony apparently has a good advertising push today heading into the Super Bowl, as it recently debuted a new ad to support its PlayStation 4 Pro console in the most interesting way possible – with an opera singer.

The new “Opera” ad made its debut over the weekend, and can be seen above. In it, a player enjoys several different games on the PS4 Pro console, while an opera singer sings in the background about its performance. So, instead of singing something like “Figaro!”, he’s instead bellowing about how great the graphics look.

The ad features clips from several games that feature PlayStation 4 Pro support, including Monster Hunter: World and upcoming titles like God of War and Far Cry 5, which will be debuting over the next couple of months.

It’s a bit short – the ad only runs 30 seconds in general, so we don’t get like a full opera or anything like that – but it’s a fascinating glimpse into the power of the PlayStation 4 Pro, as well as the games it helps improve. And, let’s be fair, running Monster Hunter: World on the system does actually look pretty dazzling, especially when you get into a fight with a rather deadly creature.

Whether we’ll see the ad again over the course of the Super Bowl has yet to be seen, but it’s an ideal opportunity for Sony to continue gaining momentum with the PlayStation brand. After all, look at what last year’s Nintendo Switch Super Bowl ad did for the company – it’s set quite a few sales records this year, and it’s not slowing down at all.

We’ll see what Sony has in mind over the next few hours, but you can watch the ad for yourself above. Even if you’re not into opera, it’s pretty cool, especially when the singer bellows about stuff like, “Look at this truck!” Indeed, just look at that truck.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is available now, along with Monster Hunter: World. God of War releases on April 20, and Far Cry 5 is coming a little sooner, releasing on March 27. (It’s also coming to Xbox One and PC as well.)