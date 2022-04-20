PlayStation Reportedly Exploring Ads in Games to Rival Xbox Plans

PlayStation is reportedly planning to feature advertisements in some select video games. The platform holder already has a history of ads in the gaming space, but this would be the most significant approach to date. Previously, PlayStation had a free game/social space called PlayStation Home. Within it, players could live a virtual life by owning a home, buying items, playing games, and so on. They’d also allow films to advertise via movie trailers, but it was more cohesive. Now, as games like Fortnite are showing the power of advertising in free-to-play games thanks to crossovers with some of the biggest corporations in the world, platform holders are looking to monetize it.

Following a report that Xbox is planning to launch ads in free-to-play games later this year, Business Insider has released an article stating PlayStation is planning the same thing. The idea is that free-to-play developers can monetize their games by featuring ads in-game through things like digital billboards, so it doesn’t break immersion too much. The potential downside is that PlayStation is reportedly considering giving rewards to players, such as in-game skins, for watching advertisements which suggests there could be a video component to this. The platform holder reportedly hasn’t decided on whether or not it will take a cut of the revenue, but could charge advertisers to collect data on players’ consumer activity on PlayStation. As of right now, this system is expected to launch by the end of 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are a lot of similarities to Xbox’s potential ad plan, there are some stark differences. Microsoft reportedly has no plans to allow these advertisers to collect data and also isn’t planning to take a cut of the revenue for itself. Of course, nothing has been officially announced, so all of this is subject to change. The response from fans could also lead to these platform holders making changes or ditching the idea entirely, but it remains to be seen. It’s likely we’ll hear more about these systems in the coming months if they follow through.

Would you mind advertisements in free-to-play games? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.